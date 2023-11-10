Developer gets green light for 143 new homes after councillors over-rule objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals from Edinburgh developers at J.Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC will see work start next to Stephen’s Bakery headquarters on land to the north of Primrose Lane Industrial Estate, Rosyth - and the site will be a blend of for-sale and affordable housing. Councillors asked some questions about the designs, layout and plans associated with the development, but they ultimately decided to set aside 10 public objections to allow it to proceed.

The majority of community concerns related to privacy for existing homes to the east and west of the site, the provision of open space, parking, and flooding.

“The site offers a unique opportunity to create a vibrant new neighbourhood which takes advantage of its location,” developers said in a planning statement.

The new housing development got the go ahead this week (Pic: Submitted)

The essence of the development had already been approved by the committee in 2019 when planning permission in principle (PPP) was granted. The most recent application established the full and concrete details of the development and had to go back to committee for further approval - which was once again granted.

To address some community concerns and school capacity issues, it was previously decided that J. Smart & Co must make financial contributions to support local education.

The newly approved development will boast 143 mixed-design houses spread across the seven hectare site. It will include 36 affordable houses - representing 25% of the housing total. This section will occupy the east of the site near Jutland Street, and the designs represent a variety of two, three, four and five-bed terraced houses, cottage and amenity flats and amenity and wheelchair bungalows. The for-sale section - which will be built closest to Whinnyburn Place - also includes a range of designs that developers say will “afford opportunities to a wide range of purchasers and tenants.”

The site will boast 310 parking spaces in total. The for-sale housing will have two or dedicated spaces depending on the size of the house with an additional 37 visitor spaces. The affordable development will have two spaces for each wheelchair and amenity bungalow and communal parking will provide an additional 56 parking spaces for the other council houses. Developers also claim to provide “generous public open space” within the development.