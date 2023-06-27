News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Douglas Chapman – second Fife SNP MP set to stand down at next election

A second Fife SNP MP has confirmed he will stand down at the next General Election.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read

Douglas Chapman will bow out from Westminster after eight years serving Dunfermline and West Fife. His announcement came just days after Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes, said he would not be seeking the party’s nomination at the next election. Both continue in their roles until the Prime Minister decides to go to the country.

Mr Chapman said it had not been an easy decision to make, and added: “This is not about retirement - far from it. I intend to work hard for my constituents for the remainder of this parliament, and to continue to raise expectations and ambitions in our constituency. I will continue to work towards our national mission to see Scotland become a confident, prosperous and happy independent nation and helps us ‘settle up’ once and for all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Chapman was a councillor before winning the Dunfermline seat in 2015. He held it in elections in 2017 and 2019. He was also the SNP’s treasurer until 2021 when he resigned, stating he was not given enough information to do his job.

Douglas Chapman (Pic: Fife Free Press)Douglas Chapman (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Douglas Chapman (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Related topics:Peter GrantDunfermlinePrime MinisterGlenrothesScotland