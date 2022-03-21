Drive-thru bakery plan for former Fife hotel

The former hotel would be transformed under the plans

Hotel Roma, which was previously known as the Fod Arms in Dunfermline, has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since it closed in 2006 and has been badly damaged by fire and vandalism over the years.

A number of ideas for the area have been mooted over the years but have not yet come to fruition, but new plans for a Stephen’s Bakery drive-thru outlet represent the best chance in some time for the prominent Halbeath site to be brought back into use.

Stephen’s, a family business which has been present in Fife since 1873, has already successfully developed a drive-thru branch elsewhere in Dunfermline, and has recently opened new units in Kirkcaldy and Crossford as part of its expansion strategy.

Up to 20 new jobs will be created if the proposals are given the go ahead, and documents submitted alongside the firm’s planning application insist the development is unlikely to harm the vitality or viability of Dunfermline town centre owing to the specific function and service on offer.

A statement from the applicants noted: “The concept of the proposed development is to enhance and improve the visual appearance of Main Street by replacement of a vacant and dilapidated former hotel to provide a high quality purpose-built commercial property.

“The property would accommodate a traditional baker’s shop, with storage area and staff welfare facilities.

“Additionally, the proposal uniquely integrates a drive-through facility, creating a further addition to the Wm Stephen (Bakers) growing outlets of these unique drive-through bakeries which serves local customers in Fife.

“The business has ambitious growth plans to expand the offer of its new shop format and drive through concept elsewhere in Fife.

“This opportunity at Main Street, Halbeath, is one such further opportunity the business is seeking planning permission to enable it to deliver its high-quality service and products in this way to the local community around Halbeath.”