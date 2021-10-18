Should Dunfermline be a city?

The West Fife branch of the Scottish Green Party say they back Fife Council’s bid to win city status for Dunfermline as part of next year’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous jubilees have seen city status granted to Perth, Stirling, and Inverness.

West Fife Greens Co-Convenor Ryan Blackadder said: “We feel Dunfermline is the front runner for City status and that Fife Council have the opportunity to develop a future-proof city with people and nature at its heart.”