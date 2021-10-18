Dunfermline City bid: Greens back Fife town's campaign for Queen's jubilee
Scottish Green Party members in West Fife have back a bid to name Dunfermline as a city, saying it could become Scotland’s first ‘green city’.
The West Fife branch of the Scottish Green Party say they back Fife Council’s bid to win city status for Dunfermline as part of next year’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
Previous jubilees have seen city status granted to Perth, Stirling, and Inverness.
West Fife Greens Co-Convenor Ryan Blackadder said: “We feel Dunfermline is the front runner for City status and that Fife Council have the opportunity to develop a future-proof city with people and nature at its heart.”
“The pandemic and years of car-centric policies have left us with a town centre full of exhaust fumes and empty units. Anyone who has visited a European City can rave about what we could have in Dunfermline: enjoyable walking and cycling, accessible public transport, and pedestrianised streets with outdoor areas for cafes, bars and tree-filled green spaces.”