It’s always a good sign when they have to put out more chairs at an election hustings, but there was still one that wasn’t required as no Tory representative was on the panel as the first hustings of this election campaign got underway in Kirkcaldy.

Poor old Johnny Gray, to slightly misquote a Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ lyric, was probably glad to dodge what might have been a baptism of fire at St Bryce Kirk having only been announced by his party hours earlier.

While campaigners Googled his name - “I only found a Scottish rugby player” said one - SNP candidate Lesley Backhouse copped for some of the flak in his absence as the focus turned away from Rishi Sunak’s Tories to the Scottish Government and its handling of the lecturers’ pay dispute.

The hustings was organised by the Fife college branch of EIS FELA, and its focus was the future of further education in Scotland as it grapples with the long-running and as yet unresolved issue. Before the candidates spoke, they were left in no doubt about the impact on morale, and the pressures facing students in Fife’s campuses.

The candidates and organisers at the Kirkcaldy hustings (Pic: Fife Free Press)

One spoke of walking past empty rooms to get to her class, of a sense of isolation as colleagues are cut, and of senior management barely even putting their heads round a door when they turn up for meetings, and of seeing students stymied by the cost - or simply lack of transport options – as courses are centralised in one campus.

“It’s killing the life chances of school leavers and mature students. The cuts are destroying the dreams and ambitions of working people in this area - what are you going to do about it?”

They got a pledge from every candidate to write to college principal Jim Metcalfe - “a full house” said the chair - while correspondence will also be winging its way to Graeme Dey, Education Minister. The first one was dispatched by Neale Hanvey little more than two hours after the hustings ended.

Mags Hall, Scottish Greens candidate, was able to say her party had already fired off the correspondence, and had urged the principal to remove the threat of ‘deeming’ - where staff who vote for action short of strike action can have their pay deducted. We’ve not heard the last about deeming in this election.

For Lesley Backhouse, it was an evening to listen and learn “and I have learned a significant amount” while the Lib Dems’ Fraser Graham said he’d be briefing Willie Rennie MSP to keep up the pressure at Holyrood.

There was also time for all candidates to pitch for votes, which, after all, is what they all want.

MrHanvey pointed to his record since winning the seat at the last election, while Melanie Ward said: “We will either wake up on July 5 with a Labour government or five more years of this Tory government.” - “ooft” came a voice at the back, summing up the mood of the room.

After an hour of debate and questions from the floor, there was time for a photo call with the candidates and organisers. Bottom line - they want action to tackle what they see as years of chronic underfunding, and that can only be addressed by Scottish Government intervention.