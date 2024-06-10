Election 2024:  the 26 candidates standing across Fife’s four constituencies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 26 candidates are set to stand in the four Fife constituencies at next month’s General Election.

The deadline to stand passed on Friday, and campaigning is now underway across the seats which also have undergone some boundary changes.

All the major parties are fielding candidates across the constituencies for the vote on July 4, and there is a debut for Reform UK Party set up in 2018 and now led by Nigel Farage.

There will be new MPs in two constituencies - Peter Grant is standing down as MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife, and Douglas Chapman is also bowing out in the newly created Dunfermline and Dollar seat. Among the 26 Westminster hopefuls are a number of current councillors who want to swap Fife House for the House of Commons.

The candidates are now all in place for the July 4 election (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Kirkcaldy is a key target for Labour with Melanie Ward’s name on the ticket after original candidate Wilma Brown was axed. Neale Hanvey is standing as an Alba candidate for the first time - he won the seat in 2019 as an independent after being ditched by the SNP who have chosen local councillor, Lesley Backhouse.

Mags Hall will represent the Scottish Greens, the Lib Dems have fielded Fraser Graham, while the Tories have opted for Jonathan Gray. The seven-way contest also features Sonia Davidson (Reform UK) and Calum Paul (Libertarian Party)

In Glenrothes & Mid Fife - which covers a chunk of Kirkcaldy - John Beare will be bidding to retain the seat for the SNP. Former North-East Scotland MSP Richard Baker is standing for Labour, with Debbie MacCallum (Conservative), Jill Reilly (Liberal Democrat) and Ian Smith (Reform UK) completing the give-way contest.

The marginal North-East Fife seat has six candidates. Wendy Chamberlain is seeking to hold the seat she won for the Lib Dems in 2019. She is up against Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP), Bill Bowman (Conservatives), Jennifer Gallagher (Labour), Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green) and Matthew Wren (Reform UK).