Election Blog Live: Polls close, count to begin

The polls have closed, and all attention switches to the Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes where the four Fife constituencies will be counted.

The first General Election to be held in a December since 1923 saw voting begin at 7:00 am.

Over 270,000 people are registered to vote in Fife, with a network of 294 polling stations.

Reports during the day pointed to a good turn out.

The four constituencies being contested are Dunfermline and West Fife; Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath; Glenrothes; and North East Fife.

The first ballot box is expected to be opened around 10:!5 pm, but results won’t come until the early hours of the morning.

The estimated time to declare Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes is between 2:00 am and 3:00am, with Dunfermline and North East Fife following by 4:30 am - but the results could easily come much later.

There is a huge media presence at the count - one of the biggest in many years in Fife.