Election Live: SNP ‘hopeful’ of extending majority in North East Fife

Brexit has convinced many North East Fife residents to vote SNP for the first time, according to a local SNP MSP.

SNP candidate Stephen Gethins retained his seat in 2017 with just a two-vote majority, following three recounts.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth, who has spent the day campaigning throughout the constituency, said she is “hopeful” her SNP colleague will retain his seat, this time by more than just two votes.

“A two-vote majority means it is a different kind of political battleground – the tightest seat in the whole of the UK,” said Ms Gilruth.

You may also be interested in:

Election: Live blog from Fife count

How Kirkcaldy Burgh voted in 19213 General Election

“Since Stephen was re-elected in 2017 he has been out there knocking on every door, chatting to folk, holding surgeries.

“He’s also been doing a lot of good work on Brexit, which I think has helped him in terms of the polls and in terms of the feeling on the ground with a lot of his constituents, many of whom are voting SNP for the first time. A key driving factor has been Brexit, which is pushing people towards the SNP in a way it didn’t previously.

“I would like it to be more comfortable than two.

“We don’t yet. We will have to wait and see what the voters think. But we’re hopeful.”