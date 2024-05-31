Election: this is when first hustings of campaign takes place in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
All the parties have been invited to attend the event organised by the Fife college branch of the EIS Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) which has also just launched hardship fund to support college lecturers engaged in a long-running dispute over pay.
The hustings takes place at St Brycedale Church in the town on Thursday, June 6, from 7:00pm,. It will feature Alba candidate Neale Hanvey, plus Lesley Backhouse (SNP), Mags Hall from the Scottish Greens and either Melanie Ward, the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidate, or Richard Baker, the Glenrothes candidate, for Labour.
The organisers are waiting on confirmation from other other parties, and there will also be representation from lecturing staff and students.
This week the union’s executive committee agreed to establish a £5m fund to support college lecturers engaged in an ongoing programme of industrial action in their pay dispute.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.