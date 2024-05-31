Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first hustings of the General Election are set to take place in Kirkcaldy.

All the parties have been invited to attend the event organised by the Fife college branch of the EIS Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) which has also just launched hardship fund to support college lecturers engaged in a long-running dispute over pay.

The hustings takes place at St Brycedale Church in the town on Thursday, June 6, from 7:00pm,. It will feature Alba candidate Neale Hanvey, plus Lesley Backhouse (SNP), Mags Hall from the Scottish Greens and either Melanie Ward, the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidate, or Richard Baker, the Glenrothes candidate, for Labour.

The organisers are waiting on confirmation from other other parties, and there will also be representation from lecturing staff and students.