EU election: How Fife voted

Counting of the EU election votes gets underway tonight.

Fife’s votes will be checked at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, starting at 6.00 pm.

The UK went to the polls on Thursday, but it took the followings days for all EU countries to complete their votes.

No exit polls are allowed to be published until the process has been completed tonight.

It is estimated that the Fife vote will be declared around 10.00pm.

The Scottish-wide results, which will confirm which candidates have won one of the six seats - the country is considered to be one constituency within the EU - will be announced from Edinburgh where all the regional polls will be amalgamated.

All the main political parties fielded candidates, but they faced opposition new groups on the ballot paper.

Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party were joined by Change UK, the independent group set up by eight Labour MPs and three Tory MPs . UKIP also stood in a bid to retain its sole Scottish seat.

Live coverage of the count will be on our social media platforms HERE www.facebook.com and on Twitter @FFP @fifefreepressed and @JamieLCallaghan