Expansion planned for historical Fife app

A new app showcasing the history of Fife is already planning an expansion.

The Footsteps of Kings, which was launched last month, brings Fife’s rich royal history to life, giving visitors of all ages the chance to take part in activities at selected sites via augmented reality.

In Ravenscraig Castle, the app can be used to build a cannon and take down pirate ships in the Forth.

At the Glenrothes area committee on Wednesday, Ann Camus Fife’s tourism partnership manager, told councillors: “We have had over 700 downloads which we’ve been told by Historic Scotland is very high. There’s a similar app in the Borders which has been running for longer and has only had 300 downloads.

“The target is to reach 2000 by September 2020.

“We have five sites across Fife with the augmented reality boards, and we have funding for two more in Dunfermline and Burntisland. We are hoping to add a third to that with the MacDuff Castle. With the Shakespeare connection, almost everyone knows about the MacDuffs of Fife.”

Convener of the committee, Cllr Fiona Grant, said: “The Glenrothes area has a lot to offer visitors but even local people are not aware of many interesting features we have on our doorstep.

“Projects such as the Fife Pilgrim Way and the ‘In the Footsteps of Kings’ are creative and innovative ways to highlight what Fife has to offer and bring people from far and wide to the Glenrothes Area.

“By appealing to people with niche interests our attractions we can promote our attractions in a targeted way using modern online methods to highlight our rich local history. I encourage everyone including locals to get out, explore and discover of our hidden gems.”