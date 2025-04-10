Fife by-election: five candidates bid to win Glenrothes seat of the late Ross Vettraino

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voters in part of Glenrothes are set to elect a new councillor later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Ward 15, which covers Glenrothes North and Thornton, have a by-election on Thursday, April 24 with five, following the death of long-serving councillor, Ross Vettraino. Five candidates are bidding to take on the seat held by the SNP politician since 2007.

Lynda Holton is bidding to retain the seat for the SNP, and faces a challenge from Maciej Dokurno (Labour), Fiona Leslie (Tories), Ed Scotcher (Lib Dems) and Ian Smith (Reform)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigning is well underway with First Minister John Swinney making an appearance earlier this month in support of the SNP candidate.

From left: Fiona Leslie, Lynda Holton, Maciej Dokurno and Ian Smith. Also standing is Ed Scotcher (not pictured) (Pics: Submitted)

Ms Holton grew up in Glenrothes, attending Tanshall Primary School and Glenwood High School, and has spent over a decade working for parliamentarians in the region.

Labour campaigners have also been busy with their candidate Mr Dokurno who has worked for Fife Council in the town for 19 years, developing and delivering pioneering programmes to help young people and adults into employment .

The Tories have selected Fiona Leslie as their candidate. She has lived in Fife all her life, and has experience working in the retail and telecoms sectors, and currently works for a major telecoms provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona said: I will be a strong voice for all the residents in the town and surrounding villages. I want to see the council getting the basics right, and will demand that the council improve fundamental services such as fixing potholes, reducing speeding and looking after the general upkeep of the area. In addition I will speak up for common sense by adding my voice to those opposing the SNP’s plans like lowering the national speed limit, releasing prisoners early and calling out their failure to protect single sex spaces for women and girls.”

Reform have appointed Ian Smith as their candidate. He attended Caskieberran Primary School and then Madras College, and has worked in sales and marketing for 40 years.

In a statement online, he said: “I want to see the council getting the basics right, and will demand that the council improve fundamental services such as fixing potholes, reducing speeding and looking after the general upkeep of the area."

The election will use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. The polls close at 10:00pm with the count taking place immediately afterwards at Fife House in Glenrothes.