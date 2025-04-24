Fife by-election: SNP retain council seat but Reform fire warning shot to political parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The SNP have held a seat on Fife Council following a by-election which also saw Reform deliver a warning shot across the bows of the established parties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynda Holton comfortably won Glenrothes Central and Thornton to succeed the late Ross Vettraino who represented the ward for 18 years until his death in February.

She polled 1439 first preference votes - just 72 shy of the target of 1511 - and was formally declared at stage four of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holton was well ahead of Labour candidate, Maciej Dokurno, who came second on 649, with Ian Smith pushing the Reform Party into third. They actually polled more votes than the Tories and Lib Dems combined - and the party will be keen to build on that at the 2026 Scottish parliamentary elections.

Lynda Holton (centre) is declared the winner in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election (Pic: Fife Council)

Their candidate Ian Smith netted 541 votes, well ahead of Ed Scorcher (Lib Dems) on 207 and Fiona Leslie (Tories) on 185.

The count took place at Fife House immediately after the polls closed. Turnout was 24.2% with 3050 verified votes from an electoral roll of 12,623. The result has no impact on the composition of the local authority,. The SNP remains the largest single party at Fife House but remain in opposition as Labour run a minority administration.

In her victory speech, Councillor Holton paid tribute to the much respected Mr Vettraino describing him as a “gold standard” member of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This was a by election none of us wanted, Ross was highly respected not only across the political divide, but, more importantly in all the communities of this ward to whom he was devoted to the very end.

He set the gold standard as a councillor and I will strive to meet that every day.”

She added: “Too often politicians make promises they can’t keep. That results in an erosion of trust among the electorate, During this by-election I have committed only to what I can realistically achieve for the residents of this ward - and I am determined to deliver on those commitments.

“I will strive to make Glenrothes and Thornton a better place for all who live, work and visit here - and to honour Ross’ exceptional legacy.”