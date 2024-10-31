Fife by-election: voters will pick from seven candidates for vacant council seat
They are standing for the West Fife and Coastal Villages council seat which was vacated after Graham Downie became MP for Dunfermline and Dollar at the last General Election.
Nominations closed on Monday, and the confirmed candidates are: Karen Beaton (Labour); Paul Quigley (Lib Dems), Fiona McOwan (Scottish Greens), George Morton (Independent), David Ross (Tory), Daniel Smith (Scottish Family Party) and Paul Steele (SNP).
The election takes place on Thursday, November 28 with the result declared the following day.
The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or to amend or cancel an existing postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, November 13.