Fife care home residents welcome MP Wendy Chamberlain

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Wendy Chamberlain and spoke to her about what life is like at Balnacarron – which is an integral part of the local Fife community.

Mrs Chamberlain, also Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for work and pensions. enjoyed a tour round the 33-bed residential and residential dementia care home, played a fun game of bingo alongside residents and enjoyed a cup of tea and cake, whilst chatting about the café and sweet shop which is in the process of being refurbished.

Olga Jankovska, home manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Wendy Chamberlain to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain with Balnacarron Home Manager Olga Jankovska and Angela Percival