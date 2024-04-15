Fife care home residents welcome MP Wendy Chamberlain
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Wendy Chamberlain and spoke to her about what life is like at Balnacarron – which is an integral part of the local Fife community.
Mrs Chamberlain, also Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for work and pensions. enjoyed a tour round the 33-bed residential and residential dementia care home, played a fun game of bingo alongside residents and enjoyed a cup of tea and cake, whilst chatting about the café and sweet shop which is in the process of being refurbished.
Olga Jankovska, home manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome MP Wendy Chamberlain to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Mrs Chamberlain added: “It was so lovely to meet everyone at Balnacarron Care Home. Both the staff and residents gave me such a warm welcome. It was also great to hear from Olga and the HC-One Scotland Management team about the ongoing improvement plans for Balnacarron.”