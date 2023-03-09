Fife Coastal Path bridge washed away three years ago to finally be replaced
A bridge on Fife Coastal Path which was washed away almost three years ago is set to be replaced.
The crossing over the Dour Burn in Aberdour will soon have a new wooden footbridge at a cost of £325,000.
Councillors at the recent meeting of the south west Fife area committee rubber-stamped the work to put in a replacement, and re-open the path to walkers.
The bridge was washed away in devastating storms in August 2020, and the time taken to link up the two parts at the harbour has been an issue in the town.
The job is currently out to tender, and work could start as early as next month.
The update was welcomed by Councillor David Barratt, convener of the committee.
He said: “I know there have been a lot of constraints that legitimately added to the timescale, but there have also been design and methodology decisions that haven't helped in the timely replacement of the bridge.”