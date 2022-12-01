The total reductions in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Westminster seat topped £82,000 in. Other summer months saw £78,000 in June and £76,000 in July.

The average reduction of households’ Universal Credit award due to sanctions in the same area was £263 in June, £258 in July, and £250 in August.

David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “This report also shows that the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Westminster Constituency is the worst in the whole of Scotland to be impacted by these cruel cuts.”

The report revealed the impact on the Fife constituency

“The cruelty of the DWP under this Tory government is on full show, hammering and leaving households destitute through a cost-of-living crisis with unnecessary sanctions.