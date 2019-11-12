Fife Council adopts family leave policy to attract diverse representation

Fife Council has agreed to a new family leave policy for councillors, in an effort to attract a diverse list of candidates.

While councillors only have to appear at one committee meeting every six months, concerns were raised over the additional duties they were expected to carry out, such as constituency meetings.

In a report to the policy and co-ordination committee on Thursday, Morag Ferguson wrote: “Elected Members currently have no legal right to family leave of any kind.

“The lack of family leave may discourage people from standing for election or prevent existing councillors who wish to start a family from continuing office.

“COSLA identified a need to develop family friendly policies and formalise family leave.”

At the meeting, Councillor Dave Dempsey said: “After we adopt this policy, no one is going to be prevented from doing anything they couldn’t do before. But I’m sure it’ll make someone happy, so let’s just get on with it.”

However, Councillor Helen Law said that it was a bit more important than just having it written down, saying: “If we say that councillors are entitled to family leave, their constituents won’t be looking for them.

“An out of office message obviously suggests we’re just on holiday.

“So I think it’s very important to establish some rules so that we can say to the public we’re not just absent.”

Cllr Law also suggested that the policy be developed more to look at those with care duties for elderly family members as well.

The new policy will allow councillors to inform constituents they are taking family leave.

Councillor Fay Sinclair agreed, adding: “This is a step in the right direction, but a very small step. I didn’t take proper maternity leave and I was back at committee meetings when my youngest was just five weeks old.

“Part of the nature of this job is to do evening community work, such as taking part in community councils. I think this policy is a welcome step but I don’t want to just sit back and say we’ve ticked that box.

“We need to recognise that caring responsibilities is not just for children but older people too. Most of us probably have some level of caring responsibilities and it needs to be recognised we can’t be available 24/7.”

Councillors all agreed to adopt the policy.