Awaab Ishak, from Rochdale died in 2020. His respiratory condition was caused by exposure to mould in his home even after his family repeatedly raised the issue with their housing association, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing.

The coroner’s finding sparked widespread anger across the housing sector, and saw Michael Gove, Housing Secretary, visit the area to see the conditions for himself.

The council’s is looking at all outstanding complaints where black mould is a problem for tenants and will be taking steps to deal with this problem.

A dedicated staff team will be setup to manage this work. Staff re-training will take place in February and comprehensive information will be provided to all tenants by March.

Its review should be concluded by February/March 2023.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing and building services, said: “The death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale has shocked us all and we are determined that we take action to ensure that this does not happen in any council house in Fife.

"I am working closely with the housing service to move the review forward and I am certain that we can improve the living condition of our tenants who are living with dampness and condensation.”

She added: "Everyone in Fife has the right to live in decent, dry and affordable housing and I am determined that this should be the case for tenants affected by this problem."

The action comes just days after Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance urged Fife Council to to ensure its tenants homes are free from mould. He had written to the local authority demanding that action be taken.

Mr Torrance,, said: “Not a month goes by without several of my constituents reaching out to me who are concerned about mould in their council properties and who feel that their complaints are not being taken seriously.

“Quite frankly the situation is getting out of control and as we have seen with the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, it is now a matter of life and death.”

Moulds are caused by too much moisture in a building and emit spores which can cause a variety of health effects. Some people are particularly sensitive to them, such as babies and young children, older people and those with allergies or asthma.

For those with allergies, breathing in or touching mould spores can cause severe reactions, including asthma attacks, fever and shortness of breath, while for others, mould can bring on a runny nose, red or itchy eyes and irritated skin.

Mr Torrance said the council was bound legally and morally to act in the best interests of its tenants.