Steve Grimmond has announced his will retire in June 2023 - but the search to find a successor will begin at the start of next year

A meeting of the local authority’s Cabinet Committee on November 17 will be asked to agree to start the recruitment process for his replacement.

Councillor David Ross, leader, said: “By the time he retires next summer he will have been chief executive of one of the largest councils in the country for ten years. I understand why he feels it will be the right time, and we respect his choice in the matter.

“I’ll be working with Steve as normal, to progress our priorities for Fife. Once the process is agreed by Cabinet, an appointments sub-committee will be convened to focus on recruiting a new chief executive.”