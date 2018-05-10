Fife Council urged to buy empty buildings

Fife Council has been urged to purchase and develop empty buildings in Levenmouth, following a fire at Silverburn House.

Councillor Colin Davidson wants the local authority to purchase derelict buildings, with the purpose of developing the land for housing.

His call follows fires at two historic buildings in the last year.

Silverburn House was ravaged by fire last month, causing most of the roof to collapse and the historic building to be deemed unsafe. In 2017, two boys were arrested after a fire gutted the former Denbeath Miners Welfare Club.

He told the Mail: “I’m hoping that Fife Council takes a pro-active approach with these buildings.

“I hope they approach the owners and purchase these buildings with the purpose of developing the sites. We’ve got 3000 houses to build in the next four years.”

Cllr Davidson had previously called on the local authority to purchase the Three Ways Inn on North Street.

The building has been empty for a number of years, after pub giant Wetherspoon decided against revamping the site.

“I’ve also asked the fire service to work closely with the police to identify the culprits of fires,” Cllr Davidson added. “If they are youngsters, get into schools and explain the danger to them.”