Awaab Ishak, from Rochdale died in 2020. His respiratory condition was caused by exposure to mould in his home even after his family repeatedly raised the issue with their housing association, Rochdale Boroughwide Housing.

The coroner’s finding sparked widespread anger across the housing sector, and saw Michael Gove, Housing Secretary, visit the area to see the conditions for himself.

Now David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, has urged Fife Council to to ensure its tenants homes are free from mould. He has written to the local authority demanding that action be taken , and said he was contacted by constituents on a regular basis experiencing similar problems.

Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020

Mr Torrance,, said: “Not a month goes by without several of my constituents reaching out to me who are concerned about mould in their council properties and who feel that their complaints are not being taken seriously.

“Quite frankly the situation is getting out of control and as we have seen with the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, it is now a matter of life and death.”

Moulds are caused by too much moisture in a building and emit spores which can cause a variety of health effects. Some people are particularly sensitive to them, such as babies and young children, older people and those with allergies or asthma.

For those with allergies, breathing in or touching mould spores can cause severe reactions, including asthma attacks, fever and shortness of breath, while for others, mould can bring on a runny nose, red or itchy eyes and irritated skin.

Mr Torrance said the council was bound legally and morally to act in the best interests of its tenants.