Fife councillor asks Licensing Board to treat St Andrews as ‘special case’

A local councillor has called for St Andrews to be treated as a special case, ahead of a Fife-wide assessment into the number of licensed premises.

Fife Licensing Board is to consider over-provision of licensed premises in St Andrews as part of its review of licensing policy.

Cllr Dominic Nolan.

“It’s right to consider the number of licensed premises in our town,” said Councillor Dominic Nolan, “but we must remember that St Andrews is unique in that it is a world class tourist destination, a world class sporting venue and has a world class university.

“I don’t think there is any other town in the world that can claim all three of those qualities.

“Rather than imposing a blanket limit on the number of licensed premises I think the way forward is to look at achieving Purple Flag status for St Andrews.

“This would show the world that we can have an excellent and safe evening and night time economy suitable for our reputation on tourism, sport and education.

“Most importantly though, townsfolk, students and tourists can be assured of enjoying a drink safely and without causing a public nuisance. I will be consulting the community council and BID St Andrews for their views.”

June Barrie, legal services manager at Fife Council, said: “The licensing board decided on March 19 to seek information on the number and type of licensed premises in St Andrews and the incidence of antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

“The board is likely to consider the matter at its meeting in May and will reach an initial view on whether there is overprovision in any part of Fife. There will be consultation with the public, local and national organisations on the proposed statement of licensing policy before it is adopted by the board by November this year.”