Julie MacDougall has announced she will put herself forward to be Labour’s candidate for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

Her dad, John, was MP for Glenrothes between 2005 until his death in 2008. He was previously MP for Central Fife from 2001. Mr MacDougall was also a former leader of the former Fife Regional Council.

Now his daughter is bidding to win back the the parliamentary seat back in the Lang Toun where her dad was born – a solid Labour hold until Roger Mullin won it for thew SNP in 2015, and then Neale Hanvey took it standing as an independent in 2019. He now sits as an Alba Party MP.

Julie MacDougall with her late father, John

Julie said: “Sadly, it was the untimely death of my father that deepened my involvement in politics. I was always quietly involved over the years in the background, but I became more involved during his illness. When he passed away, I was out on the doorsteps within weeks campaigning with Labour to save the Glenrothes seat he had held until the 2008 by election.”

She has worked in both the private and public sectors in the U.K and overseas, already knows the parliamentary system - she was the office manager to Lindsay Roy, MP for Glenrothes, for seven years until his retiral.

Last year she was elected to serve the Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy ward on Fife Council.She said: “I thoroughly enjoy trying to make a difference in people’s lives every day in my work as a local councillor. In recognition of my commitment and dedication to the public role many constituents have expressed their continued support encouraging me to go forward as a candidate following in my late father John MacDougall’s footsteps.”