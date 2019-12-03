Fife councillor resigns from Conservative party

An East Neuk councillor has resigned from the Conservative party, citing ‘dysfunction’ at local and Scottish levels.

Cllr Linda Holt, who was first elected as a councillor in 2017, is now serving as an independent.

She said she felt she can be a more effective voice for the East Neuk and Fife as an independent, adding: “My decision has been a long time coming, and reflects a growing awareness of the deep-rooted dysfunction in the party at local association, council group and Scottish levels. This dysfunction has not only demoralised and alienated supporters; it also prevents the party from being proactive in fighting for the interests of ordinary Fifers.”

Cllr Dave Dempsey, Conservative group leader for Fife, said the resignation was not a surprise and rejected the accusation of ‘dysfunction’, adding: “Linda was easily the most detached of the councillors, by some margin. I wish her well. It is disappointing. It’s never nice to lose someone from the party.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We were disappointed to hear of Linda’s decision, and wish her well for the future.”