He said he was honoured to be chosen, adding: “My journey as a para athlete, dispenser in local pharmacies and now as a councillor for the Cupar Ward, has equipped me with the skills and dedication needed to address the pressing challenges facing our community because of the Westminster cost of living crisis. Together, we can work towards fighting the inequality that exists in our area and I truly believe that starts with the people of Scotland making decisions for ourselves, ensuring a fairer future for everyone,"