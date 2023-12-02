News you can trust since 1871
Fife councillor wins ticket to stand at next General Election

A former Paralympian athlete turned Fife councillor is set to contest the next Westminster election.
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 12:14 GMT
The SNP has selected Stefan Hoggan-Radu as its candidate for the North-East Fife constituency. He currently represents the Cupar ward on Fife Council.

He said he was honoured to be chosen, adding: “My journey as a para athlete, dispenser in local pharmacies and now as a councillor for the Cupar Ward, has equipped me with the skills and dedication needed to address the pressing challenges facing our community because of the Westminster cost of living crisis. Together, we can work towards fighting the inequality that exists in our area and I truly believe that starts with the people of Scotland making decisions for ourselves, ensuring a fairer future for everyone,"

Mr Hoggan-Radu pledged to be “a visible and an easily contactable Member of Parliament” and said his campaign would prioritise engaging with the community to understand their concerns and aspirations, ensuring that the needs of North East Fife are at the forefront of every decision.

