Fife election: Glenrothes and Buckhaven results announced

In Glenrothes West there was no change as Altany Craik (Lab) and the SNP duo of Julie Ford and Craig Wallace all retained their seats.

Craik polled 1491, Ford 1704 and Walker 533 to push the Tories’ David Croll into fourth place on 531.

The Greens’ candidate Iain Robertson took 119 votes, and Keith Smith (Lib Dems) 174.

Ross Vettraino and Daniel Wilson

In Glenrothes Central, the winners were Derek Noble (Lab) on 1299, long-serving Ross Vettraino (SNP) on 1588 and Daniel Wilson (SNP) on 679.

In Buckhaven, Methil and Weymss Villages, David Graham (Lab) polled 1248, John O’Brien (SNP) 890 and Ken Caldwell (SNP) 1532. were all returned.

And there was a political comeback for Tom Adams., five years after he lost his seat.

David Graham

Mr Adams clinched the fourth ward seat on 809.

He was defeated in 2017 and said he was delighted with the result.