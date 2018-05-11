Fife foster carers call on others to get involved

Fife Council foster carers are joining a national campaign declaring they are ‘Proud to Foster’.

And they are encouraging others to consider providing caring and loving homes for vulnerable children and young people.

The ‘Proud to Foster’ campaign is part of the Fostering Network’s Foster Care Fortnight 2018, highlighting the vital contribution foster carers make across the UK.

Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “Foster Care Fortnight is an excellent opportunity to showcase how foster care doesn’t just transform the lives of the young people who are fostered, it also has the power to change the lives of foster carers, their families and all those who are involved in fostering.

“For children a family is like food and shelter – a basic requirement.

“Belonging is an important aspect of seeing value and meaning in life and having a healthy sense of self-worth.

“Families provide the first and most important experience of belonging and foster families play a vital role where children can’t live with their birth family.”

Laura Sweeny decided to become a foster carer because she wanted to give a child stability and security.

“Before I fostered I didn’t think I had special skills but I’ve realised that I can help a child through a tough situation just by being me,” she said.

“The children I’ve cared for have needed me and I’ve been there for them.

“I am proud to foster. It’s not always easy but Fife Council has given me training and lots of support.”

Dougie Dunlop, head of education and children’s services, said: “Foster carers can transform the lives of vulnerable children by giving them all the benefits of being part of a family.

“We urgently need people who can care for older children, help sibling groups stay together and provide permanent homes.

“We are calling on people who have the right skills and qualities to foster to come forward and help a child belong.”

To find out more about how to start fostering go to foster.fife.scot and enquire online, or call Fife Council’s fostering team on 01383 602235.