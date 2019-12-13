Fife has two new MPs at Westminster

Fife will send two new MPs to Westminster after tonight’s General Election results.

Neale Hanvey clinched victory in the Kirkcaldy-Cowdenbeath seat where he defeated Lesley Laird, Scottish Shadow Secretary and the only Labour MP in the region.

And Wendy Chamberlain regained North-East Fife for the Lib Dems, defeating the SNP’s Stephen Gethins.

Peter Grant stormed to a near landslide victory and he retained the Glenrothes seat while Douglas Chapman scored an equally impressive victory in Dunfermline and West Fife.

The big talking points were the victories for Hanvey and Chamberlain.

Hanvey stood as an independent after being dumped as the SNP candidate over social media posts deemed anti-Semitic.

Fears the independence vote would be split with the Greens proved to be without foundation as their candidate, Scott Rutherford, polled just 1628 – Hanvey took first place with 16,568.

The Lang Toun’s new MP paid tribute to his supporters, and also acknowledged the contribution of Ms Laird who won the seat in 2017.

In North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain said the foundations for her success were laid by her predecessor, Elizabeth Riches, who left Mr Gethins with a majority of just two.

She said: “I am proud to be the candidate that ensures the unfinished business we had is now finished.”