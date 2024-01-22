News you can trust since 1871
Fife Lib Dems elect new leader and deputy

The Lib Dem group on Fife Council has elected a new leader. Councillor James Calder steps into the hot seat after Jonny Tepp stood down. The party has also appointed Councillor Fiona Corps as deputy leader.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
The changes came after Cllr Tepp stepped down with immediate effect last week, stating “not everyone is suited to the role of leadership.”.

Following his election, Cllr Calder - who represents the Dunfermline South ward - said: “With the council having a minority administration, I will aim to continue to ensure that we can achieve successes for the people of Fife.

“The Fife Liberal Democrats continue to be a growing force after making big gains in the Council elections as residents know that Liberal Democrat councillors deliver for their communities. This means supporting our schools in tackling high violence levels and improving attainment, ensuring better quality roads and pavements and taking measures to protect our environment in a climate emergency.

“Most importantly I will continue to ensure that we put the residents of Fife first and work hard for our local communities.”

