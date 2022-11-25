His plea comes as the cost of living crisis intensifies, and energy bills continue to spiral., leaving many families facing a new year deep in debt.

Mr Hanvey said: “People across my constituency and beyond face the very real prospect of starving or freezing this winter. That’s the stark yet very real warning from Citizen’s Advice Scotland. Across Scotland people have lost control over energy and mortgage costs.

“Now the prospect of tax increases and real terms wage cuts looms large following the UK Government’s autumn statement.”

Neale Hanvey MP (centre) with Ian Campbell, chair, Kirkcaldy Foodbank (left) and Neill Mitchell, vice-chairman Foodbank

The Alba politician said the Trussell Trust has announced 1.3 million emergency food parcels were given out in the last six months, and some 320,000 people had turned to a foodbank for the first time.

He added: “This year I’m asking local folk to be kind to themselves by scaling back spending and to be kind to others who have less. I’ll be buying meaningful gifts from local traders to support small businesses, and donating to a local charity Christmas appeal, such as Nourish Support Centre’s Christmas gift drive, or the independently funded Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

“These small charities, and many others like them, continue to support constituents throughout the year, despite facing hugely increased running costs themselves. Every contribution, however small, will help ensure these valuable and vital services are there should any of us find ourselves in need.