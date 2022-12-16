More action is planned by members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) for December 23 and 24.

The workers were visited by Glenrothes MP Peter Grant who said he shared their concerns over changes to working practices.

He visited the picket line at Glenrothes Delivery Office to show his support .

Peter Grant MP (centre) joins the picket line in Glenrothes

Mr Grant said, “Like most MPs I often visit a delivery office in the run up to Christmas to show my support and to thank our posties during their busiest time of the year.

“My visit this year was a little different when I met with Royal Mail workers on the ⁦⁩picket line at Glenrothes delivery office. Workers are on strike not just for a fair pay offer but to avoid a very real threat to the postal services we all rely on.”

He said staff were keen to discuss issues around the pay offer, and their treatment by management.

Mr Grant said many of those he spoke to strongly disputed statements by Royal Mail management that there has been no move to prioritise parcel delivery over letters during the industrial action. They claimed that they are seeing a huge number of letters undelivered being allowed to pile up in the sorting office.

The striking postal workers also claimed that Royal Mail’s “final” pay offer is worth much less than management have claimed as it is contingent on changes to working practices that the union regards as unacceptable and in some cases unachievable.

Mr Grant added: “Those I met on the picket line wanted to stress that they are not averse to changes in their working practices but feel that we may be heading towards the scrapping of the universal service obligation that guarantees the continuation of postal services in rural areas. I share their concerns that this might be on the Government’s agenda.

“They also told me about how they are already often being expected to work beyond their

contracted hours at short notice to cover routes. This is having a knock-on impact on their

