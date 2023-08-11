Fife MP launches cost of living clinics to offer help and support
Peter Grant, SNP MP for Glenrothes, will be joined by local MSPs from his party and a host of local organisations which can provide advice and support on a range of issues - including welfare benefits, housing, debt management and isolation.
As well as advice and information being provided by organisations such as Citizen’s Advice, Social Security Scotland, Frontline Fife and Fife Carer’s Centre, the politician has arranged for local groups providing services for people struggling to meet costs to attend, such as Castle Furniture Project and Levenmouth Children’s Clothing Bank.
The first clinic is at the Balmaise Centre, in Leven on Thursday, August 17 from 10.30am to 11:30am. It is followed with a clinic at the Corrie Centre, Carden Avenue, Cardenden on Friday, August 25 between the same times.
Anyone can drop in on the day, but if to guarantee an appointment, book in advance by contacting the MP’s office on (01592) 759335.
Mr Grant said: “I know that thousands of families are finding it harder than ever to cope with the rising cost of living. As well as challenging the UK Government to take action, it is my job to help my constituents however I can and I hope these clinics will be of some assistance. These special themed clinics are one-stop-shops for people struggling with the cost of living, with the chance to meet with multiple organisations at once and receive face-to-face advice, information and support.”