News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Fife MP launches cost of living clinics to offer help and support

A Fife MP is hosting cost of living clinics across his constituency over the next few weeks.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST

Peter Grant, SNP MP for Glenrothes, will be joined by local MSPs from his party and a host of local organisations which can provide advice and support on a range of issues - including welfare benefits, housing, debt management and isolation.

As well as advice and information being provided by organisations such as Citizen’s Advice, Social Security Scotland, Frontline Fife and Fife Carer’s Centre, the politician has arranged for local groups providing services for people struggling to meet costs to attend, such as Castle Furniture Project and Levenmouth Children’s Clothing Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first clinic is at the Balmaise Centre, in Leven on Thursday, August 17 from 10.30am to 11:30am. It is followed with a clinic at the Corrie Centre, Carden Avenue, Cardenden on Friday, August 25 between the same times.

Anyone can drop in on the day, but if to guarantee an appointment, book in advance by contacting the MP’s office on (01592) 759335.

Mr Grant said: “I know that thousands of families are finding it harder than ever to cope with the rising cost of living. As well as challenging the UK Government to take action, it is my job to help my constituents however I can and I hope these clinics will be of some assistance. These special themed clinics are one-stop-shops for people struggling with the cost of living, with the chance to meet with multiple organisations at once and receive face-to-face advice, information and support.”

Related topics:Peter GrantFifeSNPGlenrothesMSPs