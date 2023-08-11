Peter Grant, SNP MP for Glenrothes, will be joined by local MSPs from his party and a host of local organisations which can provide advice and support on a range of issues - including welfare benefits, housing, debt management and isolation.

As well as advice and information being provided by organisations such as Citizen’s Advice, Social Security Scotland, Frontline Fife and Fife Carer’s Centre, the politician has arranged for local groups providing services for people struggling to meet costs to attend, such as Castle Furniture Project and Levenmouth Children’s Clothing Bank.

The first clinic is at the Balmaise Centre, in Leven on Thursday, August 17 from 10.30am to 11:30am. It is followed with a clinic at the Corrie Centre, Carden Avenue, Cardenden on Friday, August 25 between the same times.

Anyone can drop in on the day, but if to guarantee an appointment, book in advance by contacting the MP’s office on (01592) 759335.