Fife MP launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson at Prime Ministers Questions

Peter Grant MP

SNP MP Peter Grant told the PM about a constituent who had been unable to accompany her husband to hospital following a heart attack, another who had grieved alone when she lost her husband, and a third who wasn’t able to visit a relative in a care home to tell them another member of the family had died.

Mr Grant conveyed the strength of feeling among his constituents to the Prime Minister, telling him that “in their words the Prime Minister is a charlatan, a hypocrite and a liar”.

Boris Johnson responded that he understands why people feel the way they do and apologised for any “misjudgements that may have been made” in relation to the lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mr Grant says this is just not good enough and has repeated his call for the Prime Minister to resign.

Peter commented: “I’ve been contacted by numerous constituents regarding the latest damning revelations about ‘lockdown parties’ in Downing Street. I’ve heard heartbreaking accounts of constituents and colleagues who lost loved ones during the pandemic but weren’t able to be with them in their final moments, or who were unable to gather with friends and family at funerals or to support each other as they mourned.

“Boris Johnson has come up with excuse after excuse for his rule-breaking behaviour but the fact remains that he partied while the rest of the country were making personal sacrifices in order to protect each other, and there is no coming back from this. He is unfit for office and he must resign.”

Boris Johnson has reiterated he is not resigning as the UK Government was left reeling by the defection of a Tory MP to Labour just minutes before the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.