Fife MP reselected to contest next General Election

Wendy Chamberlain will fly the flag for the Lib Dems in North east Fife at the next General Election after the MP was reselected by her party.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:14 am
Wendy Chamberlain
She was the unanimous choice of local members when they met recently.

Ms Chamberlain has been the constituency’s MP since 2019.

She said: “I am delighted that local members have unanimously endorsed me as their candidate for the next election. Their hard work and support has been essential to getting me to this point.

“The period since I was first elected has been characterised by unprecedented challenges, from the pandemic to the current economic crisis.

“Being the MP during this time allowed me to see the commitment and support provided by many local community groups. I am grateful to them for what they have done to support people in North East Fife.

“Ultimately this job is about helping people and I am proud of what I have been able to achieve.”

