Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Bill will receive its third and final reading in the House of Commnons on Friday, and is expected to pass unopposed. The North East Lib Dem MP introduced it last summer after winning a place in the Private Member’s Bill lottery, and it has enjoyed cross-party support.

She described UK’s estimated 2.4million carers as “the backbone of our society” and said the Bill would give them greater support. The charity Carers UK hailed it as a “landmark piece of legislation”

She said: Millions of people care for loved ones, doing everything from day-to-day physical caring, washing, dressing and feeding for those who cannot care for themselves, to things like shopping for a housebound elderly relative. Yet far too many unpaid carers go without adequate support and struggle to balance caring responsibilities and work.

Wendy Chamberlain (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

“I have met with and heard from carers in North East Fife and across the country, and many have made the difficult decision to leave their jobs because they simply can’t make it work. My Bill is a first step to providing greater support. It will allow carers to take time off work to manage caring responsibilities. I hope that it will provide many people with the flexibility they need.