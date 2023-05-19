Fife MP’s Bill to give carers the right to unpaid leave set to become law

Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Bill passed its final stage in the House of Lords today (Friday) and the ‘landmark’ piece of legislation will come into effect next year and give unpaid carers a legal right to take additional leave from work.

While leading the legislation through Parliament, the North East Fife Lib Dem, met with carers and carers’ organisations, and discussed the measures with companies which already have a similar policy in place to hear about the benefits of Carer’s Leave in terms of reduced recruitment costs, and improved retention and wellbeing of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Chamberlain, who introduced the Carer’s Leave Bill last June after winning a place in the Private Member’s Bill lottery, said: “I am over the moon to see it pass its final hurdle. I want to thank all the carers and carers’ organisations that I met with over the last year. I’m hugely grateful that they took the time to share their experiences of balancing work and care with me. It has been a long road, but it has come because of their tireless campaign.

Wendy Chamberlain (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)