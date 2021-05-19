Fife MP's bill to protect NHS from privatisation is halted

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, has confirmed that his Private Members Bill to protect the NHS from privatisation will not progress.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:32 pm

The Queen’s Speech marked the start of a new parliamentary session, meaning that all Private Members Bills that had not completed their passage through Parliament were lost.

A new ballot will be held this week for PMBs, with successful MPs being able to introduce legislation in the current session of Parliament.

Peter Grant MP

Limited parliamentary time is given to debating PMBs and as a result the majority never become law. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been less than usual time available to debate these Bills over the last 12 months.

The Fife MP has faced numerous delays when trying to progress his Bill through parliament.

