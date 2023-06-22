News you can trust since 1871
Fife MP’s call for one Scotland United candidate for every General Election seat

Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey wants a single Scotland United candidate in each seat at the next General Election - treating it as mandate to negotiate independence for Scotland.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:01 BST

His call came as he launched an international legal opinion which he says disputes the Supreme Court judgement on Scottish independence.

The Alba MP presented the Scotland (Self-Determination) Bill at Westminster, and this week unveiled the views of Professor Robert McCorquodale, an academic and legal practitioner specialising in international law who has been an advocate before the Supreme Court and the International Court of Justice.

His opinion contends that “the Supreme Court was mistaken in law in its approach to the right to self-determination of the people of Scotland in the Scottish referendum reference case” and “sets out the parameters of the right to self-determination in international law” and how these “apply to the people of Scotland.”

Neale Hanvey (Pic: Nikki Powell)Neale Hanvey (Pic: Nikki Powell)
Mr Hanvey said: “The folk of Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath deserve every opportunity to have best resources, benefits, and opportunities through an independent Scotland. Our local community is rich in talent, innovation and community spirit and I hope these landmark developments will provide an opportunity to work together and fulfill our promise.”

