His call came as he launched an international legal opinion which he says disputes the Supreme Court judgement on Scottish independence.

The Alba MP presented the Scotland (Self-Determination) Bill at Westminster, and this week unveiled the views of Professor Robert McCorquodale, an academic and legal practitioner specialising in international law who has been an advocate before the Supreme Court and the International Court of Justice.

His opinion contends that “the Supreme Court was mistaken in law in its approach to the right to self-determination of the people of Scotland in the Scottish referendum reference case” and “sets out the parameters of the right to self-determination in international law” and how these “apply to the people of Scotland.”

Neale Hanvey (Pic: Nikki Powell)