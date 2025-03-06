A Fife MSP has announced he will stand down at the next election after a decade at Holyrood.

Alex Rowley has been the member for Mid Scotland and Fife region since 2016, but was first elected to the Scottish Parliament for the Cowdenbeath constituency in 2014.

It brings the curtain down on a long career in politics. Mr Rowley was also leader of Fife Council before becoming an MSP.

He was first elected to the local authority in 1990, and was the first leader of the new Fife Council. He was also election to, and constituency manager to Gordon Brown during his tenure as MP for Kirkcaldy - he was effectively the right hand man to the man who went on to become Prime Minister.

Alex Rowley will stand down at the next Scottish parliamentary elections (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Mr Rowley said: “It has been an honour and the privilege to serve as a Member of the Scottish Parliament over the last eleven years. Throughout my career in politics, I have strived to improve the areas I call home and represent the people I live alongside, trying wherever possible to ensure their voices are heard in decision making and that where support is needed it is provided.

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to speak up for people across the Mid Scotland and Fife region over the last decade and I remain completely focused on continuing to represent constituents across the region until the next election.”

During his time at Holyrood he held a number of positions including Scottish Labour’s spokesperson for communities and local government, Brexit and constitutional relations. He was also deputy leader of Scottish Labour and most recently spokesperson for transport.

His announcement that he was standing down came just days after Annabelle Ewing, who won his Cowdenbeath seat for the SNP, said she would not contest the 2026 election.