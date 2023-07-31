David Torrance was reported to have ‘liked’ a post on the social media platform which showed an image of Suella Braverman, Home Secretary - whose parents were of Indian origin - with a white face. The tweet, liked over 4000 times in total, and read “I will follow anyone back who detests this woman.”

In a statement, Mr Torrance said: “This tweet was liked accidentally and has since been unliked. I apologise unreservedly for any offence this may have caused.”

Criticism came from political opponents including Tory MSP Pam Gosal who said the tweet was “ nakedly racist.”She added: ““It’s expected we have healthy debates in our democracy, but that must always be conducted with civility and mutual respect. There is nothing healthy about this race-baiting trash.”