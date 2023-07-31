News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Fife MSP apology after liking ‘nakedly racist’ Tweet about Suella Braverman

Kirkcaldy MSP has apologised after apparently liking a tweet at the centre of a racism storm.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:10 BST

David Torrance was reported to have ‘liked’ a post on the social media platform which showed an image of Suella Braverman, Home Secretary - whose parents were of Indian origin - with a white face. The tweet, liked over 4000 times in total, and read “I will follow anyone back who detests this woman.”

In a statement, Mr Torrance said: “This tweet was liked accidentally and has since been unliked. I apologise unreservedly for any offence this may have caused.”

Criticism came from political opponents including Tory MSP Pam Gosal who said the tweet was “ nakedly racist.”She added: ““It’s expected we have healthy debates in our democracy, but that must always be conducted with civility and mutual respect. There is nothing healthy about this race-baiting trash.”

In a statement, Mr Torrance said: “This tweet was liked accidentally and has since been unliked.

Related topics:David TorranceFife MSPSuella BravermanPam Gosal