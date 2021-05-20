Fife MSP appointed to high profile role in new Scottish Government
A Fife MSP has been appointed to a high-profile role in the new Scottish cabinet.
Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has secured the job of cabinet secretary for education and skills in Nicola Sturgeon’s new government, taking forward work on Covid recovery within the education system, as well as continuing the Government’s mission to further close the attainment gap.
Born in Kirkcaldy, she attended the University of Strathclyde where she studied economics and politics, before going on to take a diploma in housing studies at the University of Stirling and diploma in public relations at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.
The 46-year-old was first elected to represent the Lothians region in 2007 but didn’t win re-election in 2011. She returned to Holyrood in 2016 when she was elected as the MSP for Dunfermline.
Ms Somerville learned of her new appointment via a Zoom call with the First Minister due to a member of her family self-isolating.