Fife MSP brands Humza Yousaf ‘reckless’ for tearing up Bute House Agreement

Mark Ruskell hit out as the power-sharing deal with the Green Party at Holyrood was abruptly terminated, plunging Scottish politics into crisis. The First Minister now faces a vote of no confidence.

He said the agreement had “run its course” but his decision to kick the Greens out of government sparked a political backlash with the party accusing him of “political cowardice.”

Mr Ruskell, Green list MSP for Mid Fife and Scotland, said his party would back the vote of no confidence, expected to be held next week - if the First Minister survives amid the growing crisis.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater speak out after the termination of the Bute House Agreement. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Mr Ruskell said: “When we voted for Humza Yousaf’s appointment last year, it was on the basis that we would continue to work together to deliver the progressive policy programme as laid out in the Bute House Agreement. We supported him in order to deliver rent controls, a ban on conversion therapy, a new national park, and increased action on the climate emergency. It was based on a commitment to constructive ways of working together.

“His decision to end that agreement has without doubt called into question the delivery of that programme. It came with no reassurance that his minority government would continue with these objectives - and it abruptly ends the pro-independence majority government which the public voted for, and which members of both parties supported.#Mr Ruskell said he was “deeply disappointed that we’ve got to this point” adding: “This reckless decision made by the FM leaves us no closer to ramping up action to address the climate emergency or delivering a fairer, greener Scotland.