Fife MSP calls for civility after office targeted for fourth time

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, has called for more civil discussions after his constituency office was targeted for a fourth time in nine months.

By Callum McCormack
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 7:10am

Mr Torrance posted a CCTV image of the latest incident to his social media pages on Sunday night, four individuals attaching banners to his office in Kirk Wynd.

The content was anti-SNP and referred to the Gender Reform Recognition Bill which the parliament passed recently but which has proved to be a hugely contentious issue.

Staff found the premises covered in banners and posters after the weekend incident.

CCTV shows four individuals placing banners and posters on David Torrance MSP's office
According to Mr Torrance, it was the most recent in a string of incidents dating back nine months.

He said: “Some of the messaging is not appropriate. You’ve got to remember, I’ve got staff working there all the time and I’ve got a duty of care to them”.

“If these people want to come and talk to me, my office is open all the time, I do over 200 surgeries a year. If you want to say something, come and speak to me and we can discuss it in a civil manner”.

Mr Torrance has raised concerns that the targeting is creating an unsafe environment for his staff and constituents.

Mr Torrance added: “Leave the office alone. It is there to help people who need help - people who are looking for advice and help.

“I want my staff to feel like they are working in a safe environment, to be able to go out and do their best to help individuals. Whether you agree or disagree with my politics we can all be civil to one another”.

