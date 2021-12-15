Fife MSP calls for urgent return of furlough as COVID restrictions tighten
A Fife MSP has called for the return of furlough as COVID restrictions tighten once again.
Mark Ruskell wants the UK Government to bring back the scheme so that Scotland can take protective measures against the omicron variant whilst protecting jobs.
The Scottish Green politician, who represents Mid Scotland and Fife, said action was needed.
He said the funding is needed to support workers and businesses already suffering due to a significant loss in trade and closures caused by local outbreaks, as well as allowing devolved governments to take public safety measures to stop the spread of the new strain of the virus.
Mr Ruskell said: ““Omicron is spreading fast and the UK Government must recognise the clear risks to vulnerable people and act decisively.
"The festive period is already disrupted, with many people cancelling plans for gatherings and hospitality businesses in Fife struggling."It’s time for the UK Government to act responsibly and reintroduce furlough where it is needed.”