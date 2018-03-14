Fife MSP launches mentoring scheme

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP has launched a mentoring scheme to support a young woman in her constituency.

MSP Jenny Gilruth launched the scheme on International Women’s Day, and aims to help a local women achieve her goals and reach her potential.

The First Minister launched her own scheme last year, for which a Levenmouth woman was selected to receive support and advice from Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon has called on more women who feel they have something to offer to launch their own mentoring schemes.

Ms Gilruth said: “I am really looking forward to giving my time and sharing my experiences with a young woman in Mid Fife and Glenrothes to help them achieve their dreams – whatever they may be. And I have absolutely no doubt that I will gain a lot from the experience myself.

“Changing perceptions is really important – if young women don’t perceive a glass ceiling, they are more likely to set higher goals for themselves.

“We have a duty as female public figures to set a positive example and indeed inspire the next generation of female leaders. Nicola Sturgeon’s gender-balanced cabinet is just one example of ways in which we can stoke the ambitions of the next generation and remind them that their gender is not a barrier.

“I hope that I can inspire whoever applies to my mentorship scheme to believe in themselves and believe that they can do whatever they set their minds to.”