Protestors for and against the Gender Recognition Reform Bill gather outside the Scottish Parliament (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Claire Baker stood down as Labour’s spokesperson for drugs after voting against the Bill which will make it easier for transgender people to legally change their gender.

She said she accepted there would be consequences when she went against the party’s whip.

Carol Mochan. Labour’s spokesperson for mental health also resigned her portfolio after voting against.

Holyrood witnessed disruption from the public gallery before the vote which saw MSPs vote overwhelming in favour.

The Bill should now gain royal assent, and, in doing so, will lower the minimum age for those seeking a gender recognition certificate to 16 and drop the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and 17 – though with a three-month reflection period.

It also removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain the certificate.

Ms Baker said she supports the reform of GRA, but said a number of areas of the legislation required improvement.

Sher voted in favour of the general principles of the Bill at stage one, but added: “There were a number of areas where I felt the legislation needed to be improved and I brought forward amendments at stages two and three which reflected my concerns.

