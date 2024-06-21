Fife MSP receives top award for her work with Polish community
Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife was presented with the Medal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland during the meeting of the cross-party group on Poland in the Scottish Parliament. Other recipients include the Solidarity legend, the former president of Poland, Lech Walesa. The gathering was attended by a delegation from the Polish Senate.
The award, established to honour individuals or organisations for their contribution to social, cultural, scientific or economic development, was presented to Ms Baker by senator Mr Grzegorz Schetyna, chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs committee, who in the past also held offices of the Speaker of the Polish Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.
The Fife MSP helped to establish the cross-party group in June 2009. Maciej Dokurno, who chairs Polski Most (Polish Association in Scotland), and a member of the CPG on Poland from its establishment, said: “This is a well-deserved recognition for Claire’s hard work for the Polish community in Scotland.
“The CPG she initiated and conveyed over the last 15 years has not only been the forum for MSPs to discuss the political, cultural, and economic links between Scotland and Poland but has also become the main platform for Polish community groups and organisations to come together and exchange opinions and share best practice. It has brought the Scottish Parliament and local MSPs closer to those who came here from Poland and made Scotland their home.”
Mr Schetyna added: “The work of this Group and the involvement of the Polish diaspora in Scotland are very important to us, as traditionally it is one of the remits of the Polish Senate to nurture, support and maintain links with the Polish diaspora around the world.”
Ms Baker said she was “delighted and honoured” with the recognition.She added: “The CPG’s work has been incredibly important in preserving and forging strong political, cultural and economic links between MSPs and the Polish Community in Scotland and recognising the importance of Polish heritage in our communities. I am pleased to work with a number of Polish organisations from all across Scotland in this aim and I’ll continue to highlight their concerns and achievements.”
