Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife politician has been recognised for her work with the Polish community in Scotland.

Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife was presented with the Medal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland during the meeting of the cross-party group on Poland in the Scottish Parliament. Other recipients include the Solidarity legend, the former president of Poland, Lech Walesa. The gathering was attended by a delegation from the Polish Senate.

The award, established to honour individuals or organisations for their contribution to social, cultural, scientific or economic development, was presented to Ms Baker by senator Mr Grzegorz Schetyna, chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs committee, who in the past also held offices of the Speaker of the Polish Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fife MSP helped to establish the cross-party group in June 2009. Maciej Dokurno, who chairs Polski Most (Polish Association in Scotland), and a member of the CPG on Poland from its establishment, said: “This is a well-deserved recognition for Claire’s hard work for the Polish community in Scotland.

Claire Baker receives the Medal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland at a presentation at the Scottish Parliament (Pic: Submitted)

“The CPG she initiated and conveyed over the last 15 years has not only been the forum for MSPs to discuss the political, cultural, and economic links between Scotland and Poland but has also become the main platform for Polish community groups and organisations to come together and exchange opinions and share best practice. It has brought the Scottish Parliament and local MSPs closer to those who came here from Poland and made Scotland their home.”

Mr Schetyna added: “The work of this Group and the involvement of the Polish diaspora in Scotland are very important to us, as traditionally it is one of the remits of the Polish Senate to nurture, support and maintain links with the Polish diaspora around the world.”