Alex Rowley has also called on Scottish politicians to unite in a demand to freeze energy costs.

He has warned of poverty on a scale not seen in modern times, and civil unrest across the country if the UK government does not act.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, candidates competing to be the next Prime Minister, asking them to agree to implement an energy freeze warning them of civil unrest across the UK.

He told both:; “Given that we know what the impact of the rise in energy costs will be for millions of men, women, and children, I believe it would be not just a dereliction of duty to fail to implement a freeze now.

“But it would also be morally incomprehensible and will result in poverty on a scale not known in modern times as well as civil unrest on a scale never experienced in the UK, so I urge you to act and do the right thing”.

Mr Rowley has also written to Douglas Ross, leader of Scottish Conservative Party urging him to support the call for an energy freeze stating; “Put Scotland and its people first”.

The Labour MSP has also tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament calls on all politicians across Scotland to “unite and call on the UK Government to take immediate and necessary emergency action to address what it sees as one of the worst cost of living crises in living memory.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife representative said he been “taken aback” when speaking to people and organisations over the levels of fear and worry about the coming winter and how difficult it is going to be.

Mr Rowley added: “Pensioners telling me they do not know how they are going to get through, mums and dads at food banks relying on charity for basic equipment telling me something has to give.