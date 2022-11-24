David Torrance, SNP member for Kirkcaldy, has also said that the controversial ruling must be respected - but it demonstrates that Scotland is not part of a voluntary union.

Mr Torrance said: “Westminster must respect the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Scotland in last year’s Scottish elections.

“The Supreme Court ruling is one that must be respected, but what it highlights is that Scotland is not part of a voluntary union. The United Kingdom ceases to be a voluntary union when one member needs to gain the permission of another for the right to choose a different future.

Scottish Independence supporters at a demo outside Holyrood (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)