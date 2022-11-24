Fife MSP: Westminster ‘must respect’ Scottish democracy
A Fife MSP has demanded that Westminster respects Scottish democracy after the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold an independence referendum.
David Torrance, SNP member for Kirkcaldy, has also said that the controversial ruling must be respected - but it demonstrates that Scotland is not part of a voluntary union.
Mr Torrance said: “Westminster must respect the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Scotland in last year’s Scottish elections.
“The Supreme Court ruling is one that must be respected, but what it highlights is that Scotland is not part of a voluntary union. The United Kingdom ceases to be a voluntary union when one member needs to gain the permission of another for the right to choose a different future.
Most Popular
“If Westminster does not grant permission for a referendum then it must also outline what the democratic route is for Scotland to have a say on its future.